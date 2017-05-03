TRAFFIC AUTHORITY ALERT: I-74 eastbound near Crawfordsville closed due to crash involving semi-trailer
Flash Flood Watch to go into effect for much of central Indiana through Thursday night

2017 Hot Rod Power Tour

Posted 10:39 AM, May 3, 2017, by

Get your motor runnin... the Hot Rod Power Tour is coming to Indy.  Car enthusiasts can be a part of the big event at Lucas Oil Raceway.