2017 Indy 500 Pace Car set to be unveiled Friday morning downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMS has announced that the Pace Car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 will be unveiled Friday morning downtown.

Mayor Hogsett, IMS President Boles and Chevrolet will be on-hand at 9:30 a.m. to help reveal the car that will lead the field to start “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The unveiling will take place on W. Georgia St., near Pan Am Plaza.

The rain location for the unveiling ceremony is Bankers Life Fieldhouse.