Alexander Rossi, winner of the 100th Indy 500, receives ring

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Alexander Rossi, champion of the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, is receiving his winner’s ring.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles and Ken Keltner of Herff Jones are presenting the ring. Andretti Autosport CEO & Chairman Michael Andretti and Bryan Herta Autosport owner Bryan Herta also will be on hand for the event.

Keltner told Rossi he is worth every diamond in the ring because he was a “diamond in the rough” last year. “You’re an icon to racing, and when you get to be my age, you’ll look back and remember all of the great turns you had here,” Keltner said.

Rossi says he doesn’t plan to take the ring out of the box very often.

“I got the other team ring, and that’s very cool. But I ddidn’t realize the magnitude of this and how I would feel about it until this second,” Rossi said.