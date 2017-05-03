Another round of heavy rain on the way; flash flood watch begins tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early sunshine will greet you out-the-door this Wednesday morning! Along with clear skies, temperatures are cool/chilly but thankfully not as windy. Keep in mind, clouds will increase through the day with eventually rain chances increasing by the early evening. Some showers will be in play by the evening across the state, although steadier, heavier stuff arrives after sunset! Here is your Wednesday breakdown:

Rain could be quite heavy in your county from tonight through Friday! Due to this, another Flash Flood Watch will be issued tonight for MOST of Indiana...