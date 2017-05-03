Artists place golden toilets around central Indiana for Trump’s 100th day in office

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many in central Indiana were puzzled when they happened upon four golden toilets over the weekend.

Those commodes were anything but random. They were commissioned to make a political message regarding President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

One appeared on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple, another was placed on the grassy median at 10th Street and Mass Ave., and two were seen on the Ball State campus.

Each toilet featured the phrase “Take a Trump,” an edition number and an outline of pig a wearing a crown under the lid. It didn’t take long for them to appear on social media with the hashtag “#TakeATrump.”

The toilets were part of a guerrilla-style art campaign from about 100 artists nationwide calling themselves the Art Finksters, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star. They popped up in cities around the country, including Austin, Texas, Portland, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denve and more.

According to the Star, a man who went to art school in Indiana is taking responsibility for Art Finksters’ political street art movement. The artist, who asked not to be named, said the goal of the project was to “inform the public about the current state of affairs.”

“We all are strongly opposed to the current occupation of the White House and have come together to bring about change through our work,” he said.

The man said he came up with the idea after witnessing the Women’s Marches following Trump’s inauguration. He reached out to his fellow artists and almost everybody was on board. He mailed them packets to create to the golden toilets and instructed them to place them in highly visible places.

All but one of the toilets have been removed, but the artist says that’s to be expected and he plans to work on many other projects.