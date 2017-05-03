× Colts to hold open training camp practices at Lucas Oil Stadium, Warren Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans will have two opportunities to watch the Indianapolis Colts during training camp.

The team is holding camp at its West 56th Street complex for this first time this summer that is closed to the public, but two off-site sessions will be open to fans.

The Colts will practice July 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium and Aug. 2 at Warren Central High School.

The Lucas Oil workout runs from 2:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. with fan-related activities getting under way at 11:30 a.m. The evening concludes with a showing of the movie “Sing.’’ Free tickets to the Lucas Oil event will available on the team’s website in mid- to late-June.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Warren Central session with practice commencing at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.