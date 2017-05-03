IMPD plans “Roving Roll Calls” at crime scenes on Northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Some IMPD officers are starting their work day in a different way on Wednesday.

Officers in IMPD's Northwest District are doing a "Roving Roll Call" to start their shift. Instead of starting at their district headquarters, "Middle Shift" will begin at 32nd and Clifton, the area where a fatal shooting recently happened.

Officers will be joined by Reverend Charles Harrison and members of Ten Point Coalition.They’ve also invited people who live in the area to stand with police.

It's something officers plan to continue doing throughout the month to bring attention to the violence in other areas.

"Roving Roll Call" Schedule:

Sunday, May 7th - 601 Abington Dr. (Abington Apts.) 1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12th - 6300 W. 38th St. 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20th - 5700 Renn Ln. 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday's roll call starts at 1: 30 p.m.