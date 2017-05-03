Increased police presence on Pendleton Pike after fatal crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- Police from multiple agencies are stepping up their patrols along Pendleton Pike after a series of fatal crashes.

There have been 7 fatal crashes on Pendleton Pike since last year. You'll see law enforcement from IMPD, ISP, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Lawrence Police on the stretch of road.

They're calling it "Operation Speed Strip." In the next few months, about 10 additional officers will be on the roads. They'll be pulling over drivers for speeding and driving recklessly.

The goal isn't to write tickets.

"Anybody who thinks this is an opportunity for police to write tickets and generate revenue is sorely mistaken, because if that if that was our goal, we wouldn’t announce it," explained ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Springtime in Indiana means more motorcycles are on the road. Two weeks ago, a Fishers man was killed when driving his motorcycle on Pendleton Pike.

Nearly two years ago, Jonathan Macklin was killed when an SUV crashed into him. Wednesday would have been his 27th birthday. The driver sped away and still hasn't been found.

"They can never bring Jonathan back. He will never be with us on this earth, but just, if you can just tell us what happened," said Jonathon's mother, Julianna Sliger.

If you recognize the SUV that killed Jonathan, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS.