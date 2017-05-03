× Indiana deer hunters donate 65,000 pounds of venison to feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deer hunters in Indiana donated more than 65,000 pounds of venison this year to feed hungry Hoosiers.

The food was donated through the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund, according to the DNR Law Enforcement division.

Participating organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when venison is ready to be collected from certified Sportsmen Benevolence Fund butchers. The food banks distribute venison to soup kitchens and food pantries to feed hungry citizens. The average cost per meal is 35 cents.

During the 2016-17 hunting season, hunters donated 1,307 deer that were processed into 65,443 pounds of venison. That translates to 261,772 meals.

“With the Fund’s support and the generosity of Indiana deer hunters, citizens in need will be able to prepare healthy meals with low-fat, high-protein venison,” said DNR Director Cameron F. Clark.

State Sen. Michael Crider, who developed the Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund when he was director of DNR Law Enforcement, said, “This program provides an opportunity for Indiana hunters to enjoy the outdoors and provide for fellow citizens in need.”