Indiana man accused of trying to deal meth to home police were searching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Evansville man is accused of trying to deliver meth to a residence where a police search was already occurring, WEHT reports.

Police went to a home in the 1400 block of Cody Street on Monday, May 1 around 4 p.m. after receiving tips that it was a drug house. While at the home, police say they found a bag with meth and a syringe under a pillow in one of the rooms.

Police say the homeowner Judith Isaac admitted that people used drugs in her home, and her daughter, Pitara Kessler, tried to sell her meth. Isaac also said the room where the meth and syringe were found was her daughter’s room.

While police were searching the home, a man knocked on the door of the residence. Police say he seemed nervous when they questioned him, and he admitted that he had a little meth in his pocket.

Police identified the man as Clyde Brooks, and they found three bags of meth in the pocket of his pants, according to WEHT.

Brooks later told police someone else gave him the meth to deliver to the residents. The bags each weighed 30 grams, 13 grams, and four grams.

All three suspects were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Brooks is charged with dealing meth; Isaac and Kessler are charged with maintain a common nuisance.