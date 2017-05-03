× Indianapolis Colts season tickets now on sale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts season tickets are now on sale.

The team made loge level and upper level season tickets available to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $510 to $1,340. Fans interested in buying them can visit Colts.com to get more information and see the virtual view from available seats.

Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling (317) 299-4946 during normal business hours. Season ticket packages include two home preseason games and eight home regular-season games. Season ticket holders also have the option to reserve tickets for home playoff games.

The Colts’ home schedule features preseason games against Detroit and Cincinnati. Regular-season games include AFC South opponents (Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee) and Arizona, Cleveland, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Denver.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ entire 2017 schedule:

Sun. Aug. 13 DETROIT 1:30 PM FOX59

Sat. Aug. 19 at Dallas 7:00 PM FOX59

Sat. Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh 7:30 PM FOX59

Thurs. Aug. 31 CINCINNATI 7:00 PM FOX59

Regular Season

Day Date Opponent Time Network

Sun. Sept. 10 at Los Angeles 4:05 PM CBS4

Sun. Sept. 17 ARIZONA 1:00 PM FOX59

Sun. Sept. 24 CLEVELAND 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Oct. 1 at Seattle 8:30 PM NBC

Sun. Oct. 8 SAN FRANCISCO 1:00 PM FOX59

Mon. Oct. 16 at Tennessee 8:30 PM ESPN

Sun. Oct. 22 JACKSONVILLE 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Oct. 29 at Cincinnati 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Nov. 5 at Houston 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Nov. 12 PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Nov. 19 BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 26 TENNESSEE 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Dec. 3 at Jacksonville 1:00 PM CBS4

Sun. Dec. 10 at Buffalo 1:00 PM CBS4

Thurs. Dec. 14 DENVER 8:25 PM NBC/NFLN/AMAZON

Sat. Dec. 23 at Baltimore 4:30 PM NFLN

Sun. Dec. 31 HOUSTON 1:00 PM CBS4