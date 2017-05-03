Indy senior surprised with scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- College debt in the U.S. tops over $1 trillion, causing stress for many.

But nine Indianapolis seniors are getting some help. They are receiving $20,000 scholarships through the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

One of those students is Kennedi Gilbert from Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School. She was surprised at school, live on FOX59 Morning News.

Vice president of marketing and communications for the Central Indiana Community Foundation, Tamara Winfrey-Harris, was there to present the scholarship.

The Central Indiana Scholarship period opens in November.