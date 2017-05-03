IPS: Trump’s scaled back school lunch guidelines won’t have much of an impact

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Trump administration is scaling back school nutrition standards saying meals no longer have to meet sodium, fat and whole grain guidelines that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying the administration would hold off on more intense sodium restrictions that were supposed to go into effect later this year.

The sodium restrictions are currently 1,230 mg of sodium and would’ve gone down to only allowing 935 mg of sodium. Students will also now be allowed to have 1% flavored milk instead of the current non-fat flavored milk.

Registered dietitian and IPS food services manager Amanda Kruse says the Agriculture Secretary’s announcement to roll back school lunch guidelines won’t impact IPS students.

“Nothing’s probably going to change. We’re still going to serve the same nutritious meals we’ve been serving to these kids for years. I wasn’t very concerned,” Kruse said.

The agriculture secretary says the students weren’t eating the healthier meals and they were going to waste.

“We know that we’ve got obesity problems. I applaud First Lady Michelle Obama for addressing those obesity problems in the past but it also has to do with exercise,” Perdue said.

IPS says students have adapted to healthier meals.

“They want to know there’s food on the menu that I like, hey this is really tasty. We had kids scream for turkey bacon tonight which was amazing,” Kruse said.

The agriculture secretary also says rolling back the guidelines would give food companies more time to change their products to meet government standards.