× Police arrest third IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital nurse accused of stealing drugs

MUNCIE, Ind.– An IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital nurse is facing charges after being accused of stealing pain medications from the hospital.

Ruth Evelyn Williams, 52, is facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug, criminal recklessness and theft.

Court documents show an investigation was launched on April 19 after an unusually high amount of hydrocodone was checked out by her during the previous month.

Williams admitted to stealing drugs from the hospital beginning in January after her own prescription ran out, according to court documents. She told officers when a patient needed pain treatment, she would retrieve morphine and hydrocodone. Then, she would use the morphine and keep the pills. The patent’s charts would indicate both medications were used.

The court documents also show Williams admitted to using the drugs while working.

Williams’ arrest is the third at the hospital in less than 50 days. Kadee Klafka, 25, was arrested on April 24 and Alisha Sue, 28, was arrested on March 16.

Wednesday morning, Williams was released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.