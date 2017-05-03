Police looking to identify man caught on camera stealing trailer in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are looking for a man caught on camera stealing a trailer back in December.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the theft happened on Dec. 14, 2016, around 2:15 a.m. A man driving a GMC SUV entered the parking lot of Direct Line Communications, 4380 Sellers St., backed up to a black dump truck trailer, hooked it up to the SUV and then drove off.

The trailer had Indiana license plate TR698MPP. Police believe the man may be responsible for stealing other trailers in the area.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.