Police: Organist spray painted ‘Heil Trump,’ swastika, gay slur on Brown County church

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – The organist at a Brown County church is accused of vandalizing the church in order to “mobilize a movement” after he was disappointed by the election results.

After an extensive six-month investigation, George Nathaniel Stang, 26, of Bloomington, is charged with institutional criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that occurred at St. David’s Episcopal Church last year.

The investigation began on November 13, 2016 when Reverend Kelsey Hutto called police to report that the phrase “HEIL TRUMP” was painted on the north wall of the building, and a swastika and gay slur were on the west side.

She said she found out about the graffiti from Stang who is the organist at the church.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Stang’s detailed phone records and determined he was in the area of the church from 10:38 p.m. and 10:44 p.m. on the night the vandalism occurred.

Police questioned Stang at his apartment on February 23, 2017, and he denied being at the church on Saturday.

But when an officer questioned Stang again on April 28, 2017, he admitted to vandalizing the church. Stang said he wanted to “mobilize a movement” after being disappointed in and fearful of the election results. He said his actions were not motivated by “anti-Christian or anti-gay” feelings; rather, they were strictly out of fear.

The Brown County Prosecutor’s Office says they do not believe the crime was motivated by hate, which is why he will not be charged with a hate crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stang, and his case will be filed in the Brown County Circuit Court.