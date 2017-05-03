× Scrap beverage cans bought in Indiana lands Michigan man in jail

FLINT, Mich.- – A Michigan man must sell stock in Pepsico and perform 450 hours of community service as part of his sentence for a $400,000 can-and-bottle scam.

John Woodfill of Flint, Michigan, appeared in court Tuesday, six weeks after pleading guilty in Genesee County.

It’s illegal to return bottles or cans from outside Michigan for a 10-cent refund. But that’s what the 70-year-old did – with more than 10,000 cans and bottles.

The attorney general’s office says Woodfill must give up $4,000 in Pepsico stock and put it toward his $400,000 restitution. A jail sentence is on hold while he’s on probation for three years.

Woodfill bought un-crushed cans in Indiana as scrap and returned them to Michigan to redeem for deposits. Woodfill had a partner in Brownstown, Indiana, who was assisting him but that person has since passed.