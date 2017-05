× Suspect arrested after firing at officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police arrested a suspect after they say they were fired upon late Wednesday night.

Police were in the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. when they say shots were fired at them.

Authorities say no officers were injured.

UPDATE: armed suspect taken into custody ref shots fired at officers. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 4, 2017