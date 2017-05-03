Slow moving spring soaker; Rain wind and a March-like chill to end week
FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED
Rain settles in and it’s not leaving any time soon. Good Wednesday evening everyone.
Rain began at 3 pm in Indianapolis and will likely be ongoing for potentially the next 46 hours!
Rainfall overnight ending Thursday morning may exceed 1.50″ in some locations with plenty more to go. The heaviest and steadiest rainfall will fall though late Thursday night. A flash flood watch is in effect through 5 am Friday morning.
HEAVY TOTALS
A suite of computer model rainfall estimates are in. The average off 6 models is 3.10″ of rain for Indianapolis with a range from 2.42″ to 3.69″. 2″ to as much as 4″ of rain could fall area-wide.
It’s a slow moving, spring storm that detached form the main branch of the jet steam. These so called “closed” or “cut-off” lows have no steering winds so they linger. It isn’t until early Saturday morning that the center of the slow has finally moved east, scattering and easing the rain as it departs.
WINDY – MARCH CHILL
Temperatures are going to be unseasonably cool and may not is some locations get out of the 40s Friday. These are March-level temps at a time of the year when 70-degrees is the normal high.
The storm will clear out by Sunday but early morning lows may dip to frost levels each morning through Tuesday morning. What was once a very mild spring has taken a turn. A colder than normal pattern is expected over the next 6 to 10 days!