× Slow moving spring soaker; Rain wind and a March-like chill to end week

FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

Rain settles in and it’s not leaving any time soon. Good Wednesday evening everyone.

Rain began at 3 pm in Indianapolis and will likely be ongoing for potentially the next 46 hours!

Rainfall overnight ending Thursday morning may exceed 1.50″ in some locations with plenty more to go. The heaviest and steadiest rainfall will fall though late Thursday night. A flash flood watch is in effect through 5 am Friday morning.