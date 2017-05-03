× St. Bernadette statue stolen from in front of church property on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thieves on Indy’s east side ignore one of the 10 Commandments and steal a statue from in front of a church property.

Sometime in the last week a heavy concrete statue of St. Bernadette was swiped from a building used by the archdiocese.

For now Mary stands alone, looking down on a small patch of broken concrete where a statue of St. Bernadette once stood.

For years a 3 foot likeness of St. Bernadette knelt in front of the blessed virgin until recently when someone stole Bernadette.

“I think it’s a shame. It’s just a statue. It’s a piece of concrete, but it’s part of our history,” said Bob Davey.

St. Bernadette church opened in the 1950’s when Bob Davey attended grade school at the building. The church closed three years ago and while it might look empty, the building is still used by the archdiocese as an intercultural institute that offers programs promoting diversity within the catholic church.

Officials with the archdiocese describe the theft as disheartening and Bob doesn’t understand why anyone would go through the effort of hauling the heavy concrete statue away.

“You’re mystified why someone would want the statue? I don’t know what they’re gonna do with it?” said Davey. “What are you gonna do with the thing? You can’t pawn it. What are you gonna do with it?”

While the St. Bernadette sculpture may not be worth much in dollars and cents, it does carry sentimental value for those who once worshiped at St. Bernadette’s and they’d like to see it returned to its rightful place.

“Just bring it back. It left in the dead of night and it can come back in the dead of the night,” said Davey. “When you lose a part of your history, you’d just like to have it back.”

A spokesman with the archdiocese added they hope the police are able to solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.