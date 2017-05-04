× Nine more Marsh stores to close in central Indiana by end of May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh Supermarkets announced Thursday that nine more of its central Indiana stores will close by the end of May.

The following stores will close on May 21, 2017:

#1 – 8766 E. 96th Street, Fishers

#53 – 3633 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis

#56 – 500 S. Buffalo Street, Warsaw

#80 – 1960 E. Greyhound Pass, Carmel

The following stores will close on May 27, 2017:

#52 – 2002 Stafford Road, Plainfield

#58 – 17901 River Avenue, Noblesville

#91 – 2940 N. Broadway, Anderson

#104 – 5830 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis

#329 – 1900 S. Hoyt Avenue, Muncie

The company issued the following statement:

“Today we reluctantly announced the closing of nine additional Marsh locations. Our decision was solely the product of the difficult competitive environment and in no way reflects on the efforts of the great associates working in these stores.”

As reported Wednesday, these closures are increasing concerns about so-called food deserts in the state of Indiana.

Several area stores have already closed in recent months. Marsh has also sold its in-store pharmacies to CVS, and sold off its liquor at 40-percent discounts.