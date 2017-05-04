× Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will step down from public life

LONDON — Prince Philip will step back from public life, according to Buckingham Palace.

The announcement came as the royal household staff was called for a meeting. Word of the gathering set off speculation about the health of 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II her husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip.

Both appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will continue heading numerous charitable organizations but will not play an active role in attending events. He will stop carrying out public engagements in August but will attend previously scheduled events until then. A statement from the Royal Family said Philip may still choose to attend certain public events, even though he will no longer accept new invitations for visits and engagements.

Philip has suffered heart problems in the past, but he has maintained a vigorous public schedule. His decision has the “full support” of the queen, according to the statement. He is a member of 780 organizations and will continue to be associated with them.