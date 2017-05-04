Flooding causes school closings in central Indiana
Carmel Police seek two suspects wanted for stealing credit cards

Posted 10:50 PM, May 4, 2017

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are asking the public’s help with locating two suspects that have allegedly stolen credits cards to buy merchandise.

On April 26 at around 6:35 p.m., two suspects reportedly broke into a victim’s vehicle in the 1400 block of E. 96th St. and stole credit cards.

They then allegedly traveled to a mall, Walgreens, and a Best Buy and purchased over $2,700 worth of merchandise.

One man is described as wearing a white throwback Cleveland Cavaliers basketball jersey and a white hat. The other was wearing a black shirt, black hate and had a white towel over his head.

The suspects were traveling in a white 2005-2009 style Chevrolet Uplander mini-van.

If you know these men, you’re asked to contact the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.