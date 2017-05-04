Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Thursday night

Decorators’ Show House to benefit Eskenazi Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- He's an Indianapolis native and considered one of the most influential novelists of the 20th century. Now you can tour the childhood home of Kurt Vonnegut, Jr. Sherman is showing us a look inside this year's Decorators' Show House.