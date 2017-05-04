Family and friends want answers: Who killed Kobi Walden and why?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Family and friends of a murdered Indianapolis man are begging anyone who knows anything about the crime to please come forward.

“We are shocked and we are devastated. I know I’m never going to recover from this,” explains Kala Klein, Walden’s sister.

On Monday afternoon, a group of fisherman found Kobi Walden’s body behind an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

“It’s senseless. It’s unfortunate. There’s no one if they ever knew Kobi would do something like this,” explains Ron Eich, Walden’s teammate.

Investigators say Walden’s body was along a creek, tucked away in the woods and wasn’t easy to see. The 31-year-old was shot to death. Three days later and still no answers to who killed Walden and why?

“It’s tough it’s going to be hard for a while,” explains Ron Eich, Walden’s teammate.

Walden played on the Race City Rebels, an Indianapolis roller derby team. Thursday night was the first practice without #47.

“Kobi was the type of guy who comes in and has all the energy. He has an infectious smile. He loves the game. He wants to get better he just brought everyone’s level up,” explains Eich.

Walden’s sister says her brother was never in any kind of trouble or involved in the wrong crowd. She told FOX 59 she didn’t just lose her brother, she lost her best friend and her daughters lost a great uncle.

“I know that I won’t stop until I know who did it and I know why because I have to know why my brother died,” explains Klein.

As investigators work on solving this case, Walden’s real family and his roller derby family hope closure is close.

“The tough part is there isn’t a guarantee that we will ever know I don’t think anyone will ever truly know why and I hope his family gets justice,” explains Eich.

The Race City Rebel’s next game is on May 13 at Perry Park. The team is planning to do a memorial for Walden. There is a Go Fund Me page that’s set up to help with funeral costs https://www.gofundme.com/kobis-funeral-expenses

If you know anything that could help investigators with this case, call 262-TIPS.