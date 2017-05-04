× Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Ill. – Alexander Rossi continued his victory tour Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

He was chosen to throw out the first pitch before the Phillies and Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

“Visiting Wrigley and seeing a championship organization like the Cubs up close was an awesome experience,” Rossi said. “I’ve tried my hand at hockey and baseball in Chicago this year, but I’m going to stick to racing cars. I have really enjoyed hanging out with the Windy City fans, though, and taking in some great sporting action.”

Like the Cubs, Rossi is known for breaking long droughts. He became the first american rookie to win the 500 since Louis Meyer did it in 1928.

Watch Rossi throw the pitch below.