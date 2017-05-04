Rainy next 48 hours, Flash Flood Watch in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday morning everyone. A low pressure system moving east through the Ohio Valley will bring steady rainfall through Friday.

Today will be a washout with heavy rain at times. Grab the rain boots, rain coat and umbrella as you head out the door.

Showers will still be on going for the evening commute. Watch for flooding on roadways and do not drive through water-covered roadways.

An additional 2-4" of rain is possible through Saturday.

The grounds are already saturated from the weekend's rain, so a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight.

It looks like some showers will linger into Saturday morning and may impact the Mini Marathon.

Temperatures remain on the cool side for the next few days. Sunshine finally returns Sunday and temperatures begin to warm back into the upper 60s.