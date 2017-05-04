× RECIPE: Kim’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

1½ cups white whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

½ cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons 1 percent milk

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional: 1 cup candy-coated chocolate pieces or favorite nuts or toffee-chocolate pieces

Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk flours, baking soda and salt together in medium bowl and set aside. Mix melted butter and sugars in electric mixer bowl on medium speed. Add eggs, vanilla and milk and mix thoroughly. Slowly incorporate the flour mixture, mixing until thoroughly combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Fold in candy pieces by hand to avoid breaking.

Chill dough in refrigerator for 30-45 minutes. Using cookie scoop (about 1½ tablespoon size), place cookies on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool cookies on baking sheet just one minute, then remove to wire cooling racks to cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container or freeze.

Yields 40-50 cookies