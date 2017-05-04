× Record setting rainfall and it is still raining; Heavy rain is not done yet

WATERLOGGED

The rain began Wednesday at 3 pm and it hasn’t stopped in 26 straight hours. The single day rainfall record fell by 5 pm Thursday reaching 1.52″ officially for the city of Indianapolis. The record set in 1996 was easily eclipsed as additional rain fell through the evening. The two day rainfall total is 1.97″ as of 5 pm.

This is the second sporing storm in just over a week and the two storm tally has now reached 6.58″. This is the wettest ever for the span of dates April 27th through may 4th and nearing 6 times the normal rainfall for the dates.

MORE RAIN COMING

The center of the storm is inching northeast from far southwest Indiana. The low will pass south and east nearing Cincinnati Friday evening. Rain will pivot around the storms central pressure and persist will into Friday afternoon.

As the storm nears the winds will increase. Gusts to 40 mph are possible later tonight and into early Friday morning.

The axis of heavier rain will shift into eastern Indiana as the low churns Friday. Additional rainfall of 2″ to 4″ is possible before ending later Friday night.

Rain will scatter to showers and slowly end from west to east later Friday night. I’m posting below the latest RPM model forecast radar for 8 pm Friday.