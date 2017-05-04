× Shots fired at patrolling IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS– Two Metropolitan Police Department officers patrolling in an unmarked vehicle were fired upon. No one was injured in the incident. One suspect is in custody.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 34th St. and Emerson Ave. on the city’s east side. A person emerged from what police say is a drug house and fired shots at the officers, according to investigators at the scene.

The suspect then jumped into an SUV and led police on a short chase. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away by a K-9 police dog. The suspect has outstanding warrants for dealing cocaine and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to IMPD.

It’s unclear if the officers were targeted since they were driving in an unmarked vehicle, according to police.

SWAT units surrounded the house and three people inside exited peacefully. They are being detained to determine if they were involved in the shots fired incident.

Passenger door of unmarked police vehicle was grazed by a bullet & the back bumper with a bullet hole. Luckily no injuries to our officers. pic.twitter.com/rZr1NOPM1f — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 4, 2017