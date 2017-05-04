× Soldiers and Sailors Monument downtown temporarily closed due to flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Soldiers and Sailors Monument has been temporarily closed due to flooding, according to Executive Director J. Stewart Goodwin.

Goodwin says the current storms have caused leaks in places not previously identified. He said this happens from time to time due to the fact that the monument is made of limestone.

Workers at the monument are taking actions to secure the artifacts and make temporary corrective actions

We will update this story when the monument reopens.

Normal hours for the monument are Wednesday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.