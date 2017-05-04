Stolen SUV smashes into Indy business as thieves get away with thousands of dollars in stolen goods

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A stolen vehicle crashed into a southeast side store Thursday morning in what police described as a “smash-and-grab” theft.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said a green GMC Acadia slammed into the building at 1102 S. Franklin Rd. Suspects then got out and stole several items from the business, Hobby R/C. The stolen items were reportedly worth between $5,000 and $7,000.

IMPD said the suspects backed the SUV into the shop. Surveillance cameras were able to get the license plate, and police matched the vehicle to one reported stolen earlier at 30th Street and Franklin Road.

The store owner said this is the second time a theft has targeted the location. In the previous case, the thieves employed similar tactics.

Police were reviewing the surveillance video and said the investigation was ongoing.