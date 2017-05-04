× Who are the Colts’ undrafted free agents? Here’s a look

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The pursuit of roster-wide competition and diamond-in-the-rough talent continued Thursday as the Indianapolis Colts signed 18 undrafted free agents.

The objective: find the next Gary Brackett, Dominic Rhodes, Justin Snow or Terrence Wilkins.

“The undrafted guys are, in my mind, no different than a draft pick,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said after last weekend’s NFL Draft. “They’re going to get the same opportunity, and if they win the job, then we’ll move on from the other guy.’’

Last season, eight undrafted rookies got on the field for the Colts.

A capsule look at the next wave: