All lanes of eastbound I-865 closed near I-65 in Boone County due to semi crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of eastbound I-865 are shut down in Boone County after a crash involving a semi-trailer.

The crash occurred near I-65 right by the Whitestown / Zionsville exit around 12:45 p.m.

The cargo is being unloaded from the semi trailer now, and the DOC is helping with the unloading process. The driver was uninjured.

INDOT expects the closure to last for a few hours, and tit may affect rush hour traffic.