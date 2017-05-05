Downtown Indy streets affected by the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of runners and spectators will gather in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.
If you live or work downtown, prepare for a lot of road closures.
The following streets will be closed sarting a 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and reopened by 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6:
- New York between West Street and University Boulevard
- Blackford Street between Wabash and Vermont streets
- California Street between New York and Vermont streets
- Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue
- Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue
Additionally, streets along the route will be totally closed on a rolling basis between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check out the course map here for more information.