Downtown Indy streets affected by the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of runners and spectators will gather in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the annual 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

If you live or work downtown, prepare for a lot of road closures.

The following streets will be closed sarting a 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 and reopened by 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6:

New York between West Street and University Boulevard

Blackford Street between Wabash and Vermont streets

California Street between New York and Vermont streets

Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue

Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue

Additionally, streets along the route will be totally closed on a rolling basis between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check out the course map here for more information.