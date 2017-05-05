Flood warnings and watches continue around central Indiana with more rain ahead

Hoosiers braced for another soggy day around central Indiana as rain showers continued across the state Friday.
Flooding continued to be a concern in several communities across the state. In Tipton County, conditions didn't appear to improve overnight. Chuck Bell, the county's emergency management director, said crews had to close or put high water signs on 26 county roads in the span of just two hours Thursday. By the end of the day, 36 roads were closed.
"Even six inches of water could sweep away a car, so if you think it's covering the road, just find an alternate route to go," Bell said.
Students were released from school early on Thursday. For Friday, administrators decided to close the school and keep students at home for an e-learning day.
Several counties issued yellow Travel Advisories because of flooding. The advisories mean routine travel or activities may be restricted because of hazardous conditions. Drivers are advised to use caution or avoid those areas entirely.
Hamilton County, one of the counties with a Travel Advisories, reported dozens of roads with high water. Erin Rowe, the county's emergency management director, said sandbags were available for area residents. Rowe also advised drivers to pay close attention to driving conditions.
"Folks need to pay attention and make sure that their normal routes may not be accessible, so they may need to seek an alternate route," Rowe said.
Sheridan Community Schools and Hamilton Height School Corporate were both on two-hour delays Friday morning.
Here's a roundup of roads with high water around our viewing area:
Boone County
- 550 South closed from St. Rd. 39 to Mid Jamestown Rd.
- Holiday Rd. closed at 421 at the bridge
- Indianapolis Rd. to Lafayette Rd. closed under I-65 overpass
- Boone County – County Rd. 775 between St. Rd. 32 and St. Rd. 47
Hamilton County
Closures:
- 106th St between Allisonville Rd and Hague Rd
- 181st St/Promise Rd
- 206th St between Sylvan and Countrywood
- Albright Rd between 281st St and 296th St
- 186th St between SR 37 and Promise Rd
- Promise Rd between 186th St and 196th St
- 281st St between Cal Carson Rd and Anthony Rd
- 136th St between Marilyn Rd and Brooks School Rd
- Dunbar Rd between 271st St and 281st St
- 266th St between Startsman Rd and Mt Pleasant
- Mt Pleasant Rd between 256th St and 266th St
- Mill Creek Rd north of SR 32
- Anthony Rd between 236th St and 241st St
- 281st St east of Anthony
- 276th st between Dunbar and US 31
- 256th st between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm
- Ray Parker Rd between 246th st and 256th st
- Cyntheanne Rd between 191st st and 196th St
- 246th between Ray Parker Rd and Brehm
- 156h st /Westfield Rd
- Pathway Point/Crosspoint (Morse Point Subdivision)
High water
- SR 213/256th st
- 17350 Cherry Tree Rd
- SR 213/281st St
- 206th st/overdorf Rd
- 146th st/Marilyn Rd
- 191st st/Grassy Branch Rd
- Devaney south of 291st st
- 25440 SR 213
- 256th st/Henry Gunn Rd
- 266th St/Lower RD
- Anthony Rd/e 236th st
- 266th st between Devaney Rd and Ernest
- 266th st west of Gwinn
- 15500-blk Olio Rd
- 18800-blk Promise Rd
- 10540 Jessup Blvd
- 2100 E 196th st
- Hoover Rd/Dartown Rd
- Hoover by airport
- 241st st/Fall Rd
- Grass Branch at 196th st
- 8600-blk 196th St by soccer fields
- 221st st east of SR 19
- 206th st/Victory Chapel Rd
- Mill Creek Rd south of SR 38
Hancock County
- Areas prone to flooding seeing a lot of roadway flooding
Hendricks County
- No closures at this time
Johnson County
- Typical low lying roadways
Madison County
- Several county roads the usual areas – ran out of high water signs
Bartholomew County
- None reported at this time
Delaware County
- Nothing closed at this time
Howard County
- Markland between Dixon and Berkley
- Washington between Monroe and Jackson
- Jefferson between Armstrong and Buckeye