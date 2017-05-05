FOX59 newsroom gets revenge on Ray Cortopassi for his ‘Scare Tactics’

Ray Cortopassi is no stranger to "Scare Tactics." After all, those who work in the FOX59 newsroom are very familiar with his penchant for sneaking up behind people and scaring them on camera.
He posts the videos on Twitter and Instagram and appears to love doing it.
But this time, the newsroom got sweet, sweet revenge.
Thursday, we placed an air horn strategically under Ray's chair. When he sat down, the horn went off, startling Ray (and honestly, most of the newsroom). You can see Ray's reaction in the video above.
Check out some of his past "Scare Tactics" below: