FOX59 newsroom gets revenge on Ray Cortopassi for his ‘Scare Tactics’

Ray Cortopassi is no stranger to "Scare Tactics." After all, those who work in the FOX59 newsroom are very familiar with his penchant for sneaking up behind people and scaring them on camera.

He posts the videos on Twitter and Instagram and appears to love doing it.

But this time, the newsroom got sweet, sweet revenge.

Thursday, we placed an air horn strategically under Ray's chair. When he sat down, the horn went off, startling Ray (and honestly, most of the newsroom). You can see Ray's reaction in the video above.

Check out some of his past "Scare Tactics" below:

Before Kyle Inskeep (@rinskeep) hops on a flight to DC for the inauguration, he has a little wake up call in this brand-new #fox59scaretactic. A post shared by Ray Cortopassi (@raycortopassi) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:49am PST

We're gonna do the news, but first... #Fox59scaretactic (Brian is not easy to get). A post shared by Ray Cortopassi (@raycortopassi) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

A #fox59scaretactic that targets @danielledozierwx -- forgot to post it earlier this week. 👺 A post shared by Ray Cortopassi (@raycortopassi) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT