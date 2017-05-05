Flooding causes school closings in central Indiana
Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of central Indiana through Friday night

FOX59 newsroom gets revenge on Ray Cortopassi for his ‘Scare Tactics’

Posted 8:52 AM, May 5, 2017, by

Ray Cortopassi is no stranger to "Scare Tactics." After all, those who work in the FOX59 newsroom are very familiar with his penchant for sneaking up behind people and scaring them on camera.

He posts the videos on Twitter and Instagram and appears to love doing it.

But this time, the newsroom got sweet, sweet revenge.

Thursday, we placed an air horn strategically under Ray's chair. When he sat down, the horn went off, startling Ray (and honestly, most of the newsroom). You can see Ray's reaction in the video above.

Check out some of his past "Scare Tactics" below:

We're gonna do the news, but first... #Fox59scaretactic (Brian is not easy to get).

A post shared by Ray Cortopassi (@raycortopassi) on

A #fox59scaretactic that targets @danielledozierwx -- forgot to post it earlier this week. 👺

A post shared by Ray Cortopassi (@raycortopassi) on