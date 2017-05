× I-65 southbound shut down after crash involving semi near Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of I-65 southbound are shut down in Bartholomew County after a crash involving a semi-trailer.

The crash occurred near State Road 46 just 3 miles north of Columbus around 11:15 p.m.

At this time, INDOT expects it to be closed for the next hour and a half.