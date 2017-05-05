Landslide threatens to topple home in Putnam County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind -- The wet weather took a toll on properties across the state this week, including some waterfront properties in Putnam County.

The phrase “We've never seen anything like it” was continuously uttered Friday morning at the Heritage Lake homes. Less than 24 hours before, a landslide described only as “California-esque” took out the bank front property of the homes at 16 and 17 Mill Springs Road.

“We’ve had floods, we’ve had rain and issues, but I’ve never seen anything like this down here,” Putnam County Emergency Management Director Tom Helmer said.

Helmer said the landslide started sometime Thursday afternoon and was likely caused by an influx of wet weather. Reports say the area received about seven inches of rain within the last ten days. Neighbors recalled hearing a loud snap, after which they opened their windows and noticed the land start to slide into the water. A lower deck and two boat docks were also destroyed in the process.

“We’re worried about that house sliding all the way down,” Helmer said.

By Friday afternoon, crews were working to remove debris and stabilize the property and home. The process eventually became a spectator sport for neighbors along the water’s edge

“I just couldn’t believe it, it’s terrible,” Homeowner Anita Johnson said.

While crews worked Tom Helmer said the biggest concern for the EMA is more rain falling before the property was secured.

“If we could get a few weeks with no rain that would be good for everybody,” he said.

The owners of the property with the most damage declined to speak about the incident.