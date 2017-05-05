× Mini Marathon organizers keeping an eye on the weather ahead of Saturday’s race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than 40,000 runners are expected to participate in the 2017 500 Festival Mini Marathon Saturday. Organizers are keeping a monitoring the radar, with rain expected race morning.

Indianapolis has gotten more than three inches of rain in the last three days. Flooding concerns even shut down the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to shut down Thursday. Drivers have been dealing with high water on roads around central Indiana.

But, Mini Marathon officials say the race will happen “rain or shine” Saturday.

“Right now, all things point toward it’s going to be business as usual,” said Sabrina List, from the 500 Festival. “We are keeping a close eye on two things, that’s lightning and wind. That would be something that might potentially delay the race.”

According the List, the Indy Mini Marathon has never been cancelled due to weather. List said the race route is ready to go, despite the wet weather.

“We work closely with IMS as well to make sure track is in good condition.,” List said. “They have a lot of equipment to keep track in great shape.”

Runners at the Mini Marathon Expo Friday said they were eager to hit the pavement, even if meant they would have to run through puddles.

“It will be a challenge with the weather and the cold and the wet,” said Jason Small, who is running the half marathon. “But you know, I’ve been running for it. It will be ok.”

Others are making sure their running gear will be able to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

“I have a rain jacket that is also wind-proof,” said Dianna Moyer, another runner. “It has a hood with a bib. So, it covers me. Also, I will be slathering my feet with Aquaphor.”

If there are any delays or changes to the race, 500 Festival officials will be notifying race participants via email and Twitter.