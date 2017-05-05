× Newgarden helps kick off May with Rev

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chefs, start your burners!

Some of the top chefs from across the country and the top restaurants in Indianapolis will put forth their best dishes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday night. Rev! A fund-raising event featuring great food and live music mixes Indy’s best with IndyCar drivers and racing legends.

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden serving as the driver chairman of the event knows it brings the best and brightest together while also helping give back.

“Some of the food that goes unused comes back to places like Second Helpings,” said Newgarden, who finished 3rd in the 2016 Indianapolis 500. “Some budding chefs will also take part in the event. Rev also raises money for the Methodist Health Foundation, so it’s a great way to help give back.”

Newgarden hopes being with one of the top teams this month will help get him to the front come race day.

“The month of May is all about pacing, knowing where to be at what time of the race to give yourself a chance. There’s times when you have to be fast, there’s times where you don’t have to be as fast. Anything can happen in the month of May. We saw that with Rossi last year. You got to be there at the end, if you put yourself in place at the end you have a chance.”

Fans will get a chance to meet Newgarden and other racing celebs near the yard of bricks Saturday night.