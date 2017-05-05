Pacers announce free basketball clinic for kids at 5 locations across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have announced that they will once again bring their popular week-long “Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour” to kids in central Indiana.
It is set to run from July 17-21 and will be conducted by Pacers legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman. The camp is free for children between the ages of 6-14, but is limited to the first 175 registered participants.
It will provide youngsters a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and healthy living.
Campers will receive a t-shirt, lunch, group instruction, prizes, competitive games and visits from Pacers personalities.
Registration begins online at www.Pacers.com on Monday, May 15 with a deadline of July 7 (or earlier if camp fills up). Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
Here’s the schedule of the tour:
- Monday, July 17 – Irsay Family YMCA at Cityway, Indianapolis
- Tuesday, July 18 – Decatur County Family YMCA, Greensburg
- Wednesday, July 19 – The Gathering Place, Greenwood
- Thursday, July 20 – Connection Pointe Christian Church, Brownsburg
- Friday, July 21 – Witham Family YMCA, Lebanon