Parts of Franklin under boil water advisory until noon Saturday

FRANKLIN, Ind.– The Johnson County Sheriff’s office says Indiana American Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Franklin.

The affected locations are west of U.S. 31 between Commerce Drive and Franklin Lakes subdivision.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires all public water systems to issue an advisory when a significant drop in water pressure occurs in the distribution system. The boil order is in effect until noon on Saturday, May 6.

Affected residents are asked to:

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, flush your internal plumbing until clear water flows from your water faucets.

Boil water to be used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for three minutes prior to use.

It’s not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Any residents with questions or concerns should call Indiana American Water at 1-800-492-8373.