RECIPE: Toasted marshmallow milkshake

Toasted marshmallow milkshake

  • 1 bag jumbo marshmallows
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream
  • 1 tablespoon sour cream
  • 1 bar dark chocolate (shaved)
  • 2 Graham crackers (crumbled)

Preheat the broiler. On a foil-lined baking sheet, place half the marshmallows in a single layer; broil until charred, 3 minutes, or fire roast over open fire. Transfer to a plate to cool. Place the remaining marshmallows on the sheet and roast just until toasted, 2 minutes and then let cool.

In a blender, mix the milk, ice cream, sour cream and charred marshmallows until smooth and thick. Top with the toasted marshmallows, graham cracker & chocolate.

Recipe courtesy Chef Malcolm Mitchell