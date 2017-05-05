RECIPE: Toasted marshmallow milkshake

Toasted marshmallow milkshake

1 bag jumbo marshmallows

2 cups milk

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon sour cream

1 bar dark chocolate (shaved)

2 Graham crackers (crumbled)

Preheat the broiler. On a foil-lined baking sheet, place half the marshmallows in a single layer; broil until charred, 3 minutes, or fire roast over open fire. Transfer to a plate to cool. Place the remaining marshmallows on the sheet and roast just until toasted, 2 minutes and then let cool.

In a blender, mix the milk, ice cream, sour cream and charred marshmallows until smooth and thick. Top with the toasted marshmallows, graham cracker & chocolate.

Recipe courtesy Chef Malcolm Mitchell