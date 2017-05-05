Soggy Cinco de Mayo with rain possible for the Mini-Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! It is another day to keep the umbrellas and jackets handy. Temperatures struggle to hit 50º this afternoon.

A low pressure system continues to slowly move east generating more showers in the state.

Widespread rain will continue through the lunch hour.

Some may see a drier evening commute as the rain pushes further south.

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 7 p.m. A lot of counties are dealing with flooding, especially in low-lying areas and near streams. Do not try to drive through water-covered roadways.

An additional 1-2" of rain is possible through Saturday evening.

Another disturbance drops down from the north bringing yet another round of rain. It could be soggy for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on Saturday morning.

We finally dry out Sunday and Monday with sunshine returning to the state. Temperatures slowly warm back into the 60s next week.