Spring storm ends; Dry time is brief as showers return for the coolest Mini Marathon in years

SPRING RAIN STORM DEPARTS There is sun on our western horizon!

Yes there is still rain falling in eastern Indiana at 5 pm but this is the back end of the spring rain storm. There is a definitive shift to the east and the rain will exit the state in a few hours.

Skies have brightened in western Indiana and many of you will see some sun this evening. If it has stopped raining where you are at, it will not rain anymore this evening.

TOO MUCH RAIN TOO MANY DAYS We’ve had 9 straight days of measurable rainfall totaling 7.67″ in Indianapolis – 3.03″ from this storm alone. This is 6 times the normal for the dates and the most ever for April 27th through May 5th.

Area rivers, creeks and streams that have spilled over their banks will be in flood for several more days. We will get dry time starting Sunday. If you need more information regard area river crests here is the link to the hydro-logical page of the National Weather Service. https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=IND

SHOWERS TO OPEN THE WEEKEND Showers will return to to open the weekend. A fast moving “clipper-like” system will dive southeast overnight and bring showers into the state by day break. The showers are to impact the Mini-marathon early Saturday. It is a fast moving system and the rain threat will end by early afternoon from north to south. Dry time will begin Saturday afternoon and continue through Tuesday!