Two Owen County Highway Department employees struck by car, one killed

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.– Police are investigating after two Owen County Highway Department employees were struck by a car Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. A 911 dispatcher received a call saying a person had been struck by a vehicle. When first responders arrived, they found Ricky L Fishel, 60, and Jeffery A. Hodges, 51, had been hit.

Fishel was pronounced dead on the scene. Hodges was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling southbound on Jones Road in a 2007 Jeep Commander. As the driver approached Little Mount Road, he struck the two men, who were outside of their county-owned vehicle to remove a fallen tree.

The driver told authorities he did not see either employee in the road. The case remains under investigation, and the driver is not being named because he is not facing criminal charges at this time.