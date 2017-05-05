Whale of a Sale comes to Westfield in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. - More than 500 consignors will bring 50,000+ children’s items to a huge facility for a major sale. It's called Whale of a Sale and this year it's at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield.

"It's a massive facility, plenty of parking, a huge open space for shopping, so we are really excited to be here. You'll find great prices which are often 70% off retail, and the items are barely used," said Courtney O'Neil, owner of Whale of a Sale.

We found a mother with three children who can't wait for the sale. For her, the consignment is a place for her to "one stop shop".

"I love that I can come here and get athletic clothes for my two boys and girl. My daughter only wants dresses and so I can find Matilda Jane and some of those nicer dresses and the casual stuff to play out in the yard and get dirty with and I love that," said shopper Joy Morris.

Some items still have the tags on them. New and gently-used upscale children’s and maternity items are offered. Participants can earn money as a consignor or find great deals as a shopper. The sale started in 2009, and takes place each spring and fall. There are two public shopping days and two private pre-sale days to accommodate thousands of customers.

Admission is free. Public sale hours are Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Many items are half price on Saturday. Demand to shop early has led to a VIP pre-sale Thursday, May 11, ticket from 4 – 9 p.m. that can be purchased for $10 for customers wanting to shop before the general public.

We found another mom who has two girls, ages 4 and 7. She's come to Whale of a Sale for five years now. This year, she will look for items her girls can wear for gymnastics. And this year, maybe her husband will come, too, because Grand Park has something many don't.

"There's a restaurant and bar at the events center, so maybe I'll bring my husband to shop this year and he'll be able to not shop and sit down at the bar," joked veteran shopper Melissa Raveed.

The event features popular brands such as Gymboree, Baby Gap, Ralph Lauren, Janie and Jack, Peg Perego, Graco, Fisher Price, Pottery Barn Kids and many more. Shoppers can expect to find upscale spring and summer clothing, toys, furniture, strollers, bedding, accessories, bikes, outdoor play equipment, maternity and a variety of area vendors. Women’s activewear clothing will also be sold including popular brands Lululemon and Athleta.