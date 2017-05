Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Saturday is the annual "Board Break-A-Thon" to benefit the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. This is the fourth year Master Yoo's World Class Tae Kwon Do is hosting the event, which is taking place at Carmel High School.

Since it started, the break-a-thon has raised over $35,000 for the children's hospital.

To find out more about Master Yoo's World Class Tae Kwon Do, click the link above or call (317)706-8800. To donate to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, click here.