BREAKING: 1 person shot, killed; 2 others wounded on near north west side

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene where multiple people have been shot, one fatally.

The gunfire erupted shortly after midnight Saturday near the intersection of W. 38th St. and Moller Rd. IMPD confirms one person is dead at the scene. Two other people have been shot. One person is in critical condition, the other victim is stable, according to investigators at the scene. Both have been transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

This is a developing story and additional information will be posted when it becomes available.